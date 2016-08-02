New turn-based Warhammer 40K game in the works

There are a lot of Warhammer games out there at the moment—a list which is about to get even bigger before the end of the year.

Scheduled to arrive in November 2016, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach is a 3D turn-based strategy affair—published by Slitherine, and developed by new studio Straylight Entertainment—that’ll see players leading “several dozen” Space Wolves units to war against the Orks via two story-driven campaigns: Stormclaw and Hour of the Wolf.

Set in the eponymous Sanctus Reach, players will be dropped into a “dark era of carnage and endless war” as they visit the Sanctus-orbiting sub-sector. Here’s the official blurb, followed by the official teaser:

“There is no peace among the stars: the Imperium of Man is beset on all sides by all kinds of threats. Among them is the Orks, a barbaric and warlike xenos race. One of their fiercest leaders, Grukk Face-Rippa, leads his Red Waaagh! in the Sanctus Reach system. Worlds after worlds fall to billions of Orks, until only one last planet resists the green tide: the Knight World of Alaric Prime. This is where a brave company of Space Wolves makes its stand to defend the last bastion of mankind in the system.”

According to its newly-launched Steam page, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach will come packing multiplayer and skirmish modes, as well as a map generator, when it lands in November. Full details of that and more can be found in this direction.