New Titanfall plans are being pushed back so Respawn can focus on Apex Legends

Respawn's latest update on the status of Apex Legends teases some pretty big things coming in the game's second season, including a new weapon, character, and Battle Pass, and some long-awaited changes to the Kings Canyon map. It all sounds very promising, but buried down near the bottom of the update is less happy news about the studio's other big (but not as big as Apex) game.

"It is important to understand that there are entirely separate development teams working on Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," Apex Legends executive producer Drew McCoy wrote.

"Additionally, in order to fully support Apex Legends, we are pushing out plans for future Titanfall games. No resources from the Apex Legends team are being shifted to other titles in development here at the studio, nor are we pulling resources from the team working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

Maybe I'm in the minority here, but if Respawn has to shuffle resources then I'd personally rather see them moved from Fallen Order to Titanfall than vice versa. Stars Wars is fine if you like that sort of thing but Titanfall 2 was outstanding: A giant fighting robots game that came out of nowhere to combine razor-sharp mechanics with emotional heft in one of the best buddy anythings to come along in years. Sadly it wasn't a big sales hit, which is no doubt why Respawn feels comfortable about tapping the brakes on the series, but seriously, if you haven't played it, play it.

(It's on sale right now on Origin, too.)

This isn't an explicit delay of Titanfall 3, since at this point there is no Titanfall 3. But Respawn CEO Vince Zampella said in February that the studio is "working on more Titanfall for later in the year," which Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson described in a same-day earnings call as "a truly creative take on what Titanfall is in a premium context." Nothing's been said about it since, but to me, "premium" suggests a full new game in the series, not a mobile spin-off, or something of that sort.

Electronic Arts declined to comment further on McCoy's statement.