New Prey patch fixes corrupted save files, infinite material creation and more

Previously in beta, Prey's first post-launch patch has now rolled out officially on Steam. The v1.2 update offers a wide range of fixes, both big and small, including a fix to prevent corrupted save files. Better still, it will uncorrupt already affected saves.

Meanwhile, once the patch is installed you'll no longer be able to take advantage of a glitch which previously allowed infinite item duplication while Recycling. A few mission and narrative-related glitches have been fixed up to, but to prevent spoilers I'll let you read about those in the full patch notes, which are embedded below.

Oh, and again: these patch notes include mild spoilers.