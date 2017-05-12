Popular

New Prey patch fixes corrupted save files, infinite material creation and more

By

The full v1.2 update is out. Patch notes within.

Previously in beta, Prey's first post-launch patch has now rolled out officially on Steam. The v1.2 update offers a wide range of fixes, both big and small, including a fix to prevent corrupted save files. Better still, it will uncorrupt already affected saves.

Meanwhile, once the patch is installed you'll no longer be able to take advantage of a glitch which previously allowed infinite item duplication while Recycling. A few mission and narrative-related glitches have been fixed up to, but to prevent spoilers I'll let you read about those in the full patch notes, which are embedded below.

Oh, and again: these patch notes include mild spoilers.

  • Fix to prevent Save games from becoming corrupted. Fix also returns corrupted Save games to uncorrupted state. (Also addresses some additional crashes on map loads.)
  • Hacking during the Power Plant reboot no longer causes the reboot to fail to complete.
  • Fix to prevent the Player from becoming stuck in certain circumstances.
  • Nightmares will now always search for the player once spawned.
  • Saving and Loading PC settings will now save correctly for users with special characters in their Windows usernames.
  • Numerous fixes to GLOO to prevent breaking and bypassing collision, prevent corpses from passing through walls and floors.
  • Updated Recycling to prevent infinite material creation.
  • Fix for occasional combat freeze when attacking Phantoms
  • Kaspar’s objective indicator should no longer disappear.
  • Updates to audio mix to adjust volume of music, audio logs, cutscenes.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments