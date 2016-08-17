New Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord gameplay surfaces in "Siege Defense" video

We got our first look at Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord sieges at the PC Gaming Show in June, and it looked like the sort of fun that only hordes of angry, illterate men attacking a well-defended outpost with all manner of medieval weapons and machines can deliver. Now it's time to take a look at the action from the other side of the wall.

TaleWorlds Entertainment doesn't waste a lot of time talking in the new Siege Defense trailer it revealed today at Gamescom, but it's not as though it needs extensive narration. It's a brief, brutal brawl at the wall, and while the attack doesn't look all that terribly well-planned to me—the attackers shouldn't have gone up the ladders until the battering ram and siege tower were in place—I'm glad to see that defenders in the game have a reasonable chance of holding out against sieges. (I'm also probably more amused than I should be that you can shoot guys in the back while they're fleeing for their lives.)

There's still no word of a release date, but you can find out more about Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord at taleworlds.com.





