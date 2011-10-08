New Modern Warfare 3 single-player trailer sees the sights, blows them up

When you work in this industry, you see a lot of things, man. Most of them are explosions. But when it comes to providing the most literal bang for your buck, Modern Warfare blows everyone else out of the water. And out of planes. And off the Eiffel Tower. Modern Warfare 3, of course, looks to carry on that grand tradition, and this brand new "Redemption" single-player trailer pretty much proves it.

Also, may I just say that I'm getting serious shades of Inception from that airplane level? I'm not generally the world's biggest Modern Warfare fan, but if I can play floating luggage pinball with some dude's face, sign me up.