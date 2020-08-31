New Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning trailer is about silent murder

Finesse was a skill tree in the original Kingdoms of Amalur, so the fact that it exists in the forthcoming re-release is no surprise. The trailer above is all about proving to newcomers that if you don't want to go face-to-face in combat, you don't (always) have to. For the rest of us, it's an opportunity to see how this spit-and-polished 2020 version looks.

Honestly: it doesn't look that much different to the 2012 original. The game still looks a whole lot like World of Warcraft, which probably doesn't give much room to move when it comes to dramatic improvements. Whatever the case, Kingdoms of Amalur wasn't a visual stunner when it first released, so if you've never played the game, don't expect a graphical tour de force.

The remastered edition does have other perks however, as Fraser reported back in July: A new expansion will be bundled in, for example. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning releases on Steam on September 9.