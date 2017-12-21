New Kingdom Come: Deliverance video is 16 minutes of open world play

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the ambitious medieval RPG without dragons, magic, or anything else unrealistic, releases in February. The first-person game features a fairly complex sword-fighting system, as well as more detailed number-crunching than many large scale first-person RPGs boast nowadays. At least, that's my impression after watching the above video, which showcases 16 minutes of gameplay.

The game looks beautiful – the foliage is rich and dense, and the European panoramas are to die for. You'll see sword-fighting in action, but most interesting to me were the stealth sequences. They're not too different from most FPS games, but it does demonstrate that you'll be unable to dive into action scenarios with a battle cry like you would in say, The Witcher 3. Immersion seems to be the goal with Kingdom Come, and I hope it all comes together come February.

This video follows another published last month, which was similarly focused on moment-to-moment gameplay.