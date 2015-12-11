New job postings drop more hints about Bioshock developer's next game

In case you're in the market for a kickass new game dev job, this is your PSA to say that the studio once known as Irrational is hiring! You will be working on a game that will probably have A) shooting and B) a story. Given that this is what remains of the studio that created a couple of Bioshock games under Ken Levine’s creative direction, those things should come as no surprise. What might be more surprising is a tidbit of info under the Gameplay Systems Designer and Tuner role requirements. The team is looking for someone with “experience in a semi-open (e.g. Borderlands/Shadows of Mordor) or open world game.”

Now, to build a fortress of theories from those sand grains. Are we set to see a Levine-y first-person narrative game collide with the contiguous, systematically driven nature of an open world? Maybe. Based on Levine’s previous ramblings about endless narrative systems, perhaps this open world will have a never ending or infinitely replayable story, somehow woven into an open world’s interlocking pieces. Or not.

Presumably all will be revealed at some indeterminate point in the future. For now, we're left to ponder an unnamed game from a yet to be named new studio. What are you waiting for? You have a resumé to polish.

Thanks, Polygon.