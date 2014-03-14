New Humble Bundle launched to support IGF chairman Brandon Boyer

A "very special" Humble Bundle popped up on Wednesday, this time in support of Independent Games Festival chairman Brandon Boyer. A Bundle of Love for Brandon includes 32 games and soundtracks packaged together to support Boyer, who was diagnosed with cancer late last year.

Boyer is a mainstay of the indie games scene, and numerous game designers have spoken up over the last couple of weeks to thank him for giving their games a platform before anyone else would give them the time of day. Like many game designers and freelance game writers, Brandon is self-employed. Even so, he managed to pay for his own health insurance a few months before his diagnosis. After his diagnosis, hospitalization, and treatment, Boyer was denied coverage by that insurance. You can read the extremely upsetting saga at at his fundraising page , which launched last week.

That fundraising effort has since been successful, but it's probable that Boyer will need more help. Offering up $25 for a big pile of indie games is a great way to do just that.

The full list of included games and soundtracks is below. The promotion will end next Friday at midnight.

Actual Sunlight

AirMech

Auralux

Bagfull of Wrong

BitTrip Beat Soundtrack

BitTrip Fate Soundtrack

BitTrip Runner Soundtrack

Blocks That Matter + Soundtrack

Castles in the Sky + Soundtrack

Dynamite Jack

Ensnare Soundtrack

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Fancy Skulls

God of Blades + Soundtrack

Goscurry + Soundtrack

Mazing

McPixel + Soundtrack

Paragon

POP: Methodology Experiment One + Soundtrack

Proteus

QbQbQb

Quixotica Soundtrack

Sepulchre Special Edition with eBook + Soundtrack

Shipwreck

Sokobond

Stacking + Soundtrack

Thomas Was Alone + Soundtrack

VVVVVV + Soundtrack

Waking Mars + Soundtrack

Warp Juggler

Wizorb + Soundtrack

World of Goo + Soundtrack