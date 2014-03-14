New Humble Bundle launched to support IGF chairman Brandon Boyer

A "very special" Humble Bundle popped up on Wednesday, this time in support of Independent Games Festival chairman Brandon Boyer. A Bundle of Love for Brandon includes 32 games and soundtracks packaged together to support Boyer, who was diagnosed with cancer late last year.
Boyer is a mainstay of the indie games scene, and numerous game designers have spoken up over the last couple of weeks to thank him for giving their games a platform before anyone else would give them the time of day. Like many game designers and freelance game writers, Brandon is self-employed. Even so, he managed to pay for his own health insurance a few months before his diagnosis. After his diagnosis, hospitalization, and treatment, Boyer was denied coverage by that insurance. You can read the extremely upsetting saga at at his fundraising page , which launched last week.
That fundraising effort has since been successful, but it's probable that Boyer will need more help. Offering up $25 for a big pile of indie games is a great way to do just that.
The full list of included games and soundtracks is below. The promotion will end next Friday at midnight.
Actual Sunlight
AirMech
Auralux
Bagfull of Wrong
BitTrip Beat Soundtrack
BitTrip Fate Soundtrack
BitTrip Runner Soundtrack
Blocks That Matter + Soundtrack
Castles in the Sky + Soundtrack
Dynamite Jack
Ensnare Soundtrack
Ethan: Meteor Hunter
Fancy Skulls
God of Blades + Soundtrack
Goscurry + Soundtrack
Mazing
McPixel + Soundtrack
Paragon
POP: Methodology Experiment One + Soundtrack
Proteus
QbQbQb
Quixotica Soundtrack
Sepulchre Special Edition with eBook + Soundtrack
Shipwreck
Sokobond
Stacking + Soundtrack
Thomas Was Alone + Soundtrack
VVVVVV + Soundtrack
Waking Mars + Soundtrack
Warp Juggler
Wizorb + Soundtrack
World of Goo + Soundtrack