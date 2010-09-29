New Borderlands DLC: Claptrap's Robot Revolution out now

Remember those boxy little Claptrap robots that danced a lot and gave you missions in Borderlands? Well now you can slaughter them in their hundreds in this slice of new DLC, called Claptrap's Robot Revolution . Read on to find out what's included, and a picture of a man tearing a robot apart with his bare hands.

The Claptraps are under new leadership. The Hyperion Company, in a bid to wipe out you and your treasure hunter friends, have activated the super-smart Interplanetary Ninja Assassin Claptrap. But, like most super-smart robots, the Interplanetary Ninja Assassin Claptrap turned out to be self aware, and really, really angry about the enslavement of his little robo-chums.

Now it's up to you to fight through waves of armed Claptraps and fight robo-versions of the many creatures that inhabit Borderland's arid deserts. There are seven new areas, packed with 11 boss fights and a slew of new achievements to unlock. The DLC is priced at $10/£6.30 and is available now right here , or through Steam .