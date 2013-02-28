Popular

Natural Selection 2 trails its "Gorgeous" update

By

Natural Selection 2 update

Natural Selection 2 is about to get Gorgeous. No, the Kharaa haven't returned from a weekend spa retreat with full facelift and manicure. Instead, the update's title references Gorge tunnels - a new underground transport network the aliens can use to traverse the maps. You can see it in action in the latest trailer. It doesn't look pretty.

A tunnel building ability isn't the only improvement for Gorges. The beasties will also be able to spawn Babblers - small minions that become your personal, chittering army of bug things. And in case the human players are feeling left out, Exosuits get a railgun attachment, which pops aliens in a gooey explosion.

A new map - "Decent" - will support this added carnage. Gorgeous also brings improved graphics, balance tweaks, a new tutorial mode, enhanced map changes and a revamped Insight Spectator System, designed to offer a better viewer experience for esports matches.

The update is due to go live tonight at 11pm GMT, along with a 50% Steam sale for the game.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments