Music of Grand Theft Auto V vinyl and CD box sets coming in December

Grand Theft Auto games are known for their expansive soundtracks, and Grand Theft Auto V is no exception. For those who'd like to enjoy the tunes even when they're not playing, Rockstar is releasing a limited edition box set soundtrack including the original game score composed by Tangerine Dream, Woody Jackson, the Alchemist, and Oh No, plus new music and tracks featured in the game.

The Music of Grand Theft Auto V will boast 59 tracks in all, with original music from AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Twin Shadow, Wavves, Flying Lotus, Yeasayer and others. The CD box set will include three discs, a Grand Theft Auto V-branded USB stick shaped like a gold brick, artwork and a poster, while the vinyl set will be spread across six albums and come with a full-color booklet and an exclusive lithograph.

"Limited edition" doesn't often mean much these days, but The Music of Grand Theft Auto V does seem to fit the bill: Only 5000 copies are being produced worldwide. A price hasn't been announced, but I would expect it to range somewhere between "high" and "If you have to ask, you can't afford it." Both the CD and vinyl sets will be released on December 9, while Grand Theft Auto V itself comes to the PC on January 27, 2015.