Mouse-Box is a concept PC in the palm of your hand, literally

MouseBox

Thanks to new processors getting smaller and smaller, we've seen plenty of palm-sized computers. Well, a new computer concept has taken that idea to the extreme.

The Mouse-Box is a concept for a quad-core 1.4GHz PC packed into a mouse. It has two USB 3.0 ports, Micro HDMI, Wifi, and 128GB of storage. Naturally, all the standard things a mouse would have—motion sensor, buttons, etc—are packed in there too.

It's quite a feat, though the Mouse-Box is still just a concept. Still though, it's an interesting idea to think about the things we'll be packing PCs into in the coming months and years.

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
