Mortal Kombat X video shows Kitana and Kung Lao having an argument

In the world of Mortal Kombat there is no such thing as talking out a disagreement calmly. Things escalate immediately. In Mortal Kombat it's important to kill anyone you don't like in the most brutal manner possible, like, for example, slicing their head into tiny pieces.

That's what Kitana and Kung Lao do in the video above. It's not a pleasant sight, but then, few things are in Mortal Kombat X, which is sure to render the series' wanton violence in higher fidelity than ever before. The game releases April 14, but according to the trailer if you want to gain access to Goro you'll need to pre-order.