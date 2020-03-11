Mortal Kombat 4 has returned to PC via GOG

Mortal Kombat 4 has been dug out of the archives, dusted off, and can now be grabbed on GOG. It's not one of the Mortal Kombats that's most fondly remembered, but it contains a number of firsts for the series that have carried on through the modern games.

After a trio of 2D fighters, Midway decided to make Mortal Kombat 4 3D, and it was also the first in the series to throw weapons into the mix, as well as grabbing stuff from the background. It's not a million miles away from Mortal Kombat 11, though don't expect any elaborate character customisation.

It's not aged quite as well as its predecessors, unfortunately, with every kombatant looking like an origami experiment, but I've still got a big soft spot for angular '90s 3D games. And who doesn't love those uncanny faces?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

On the subject of throwbacks, Mortal Kombat is also getting another animated adaptation. Unlike the '90s version, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is an R rated bloodfest, and you'll be able to watch it digitally on April 12.