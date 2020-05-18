Popular

See Mortal Kombat 11's upcoming Friendship finishers in a cuddly new trailer

Reveal your tender side with one of MK11's new non-death blows.

A free update later this month will add Friendships to Mortal Kombat 11. Friendships are finishers like Fatalities, except they're about being a courteous winner—instead of ripping out your opponent's guts, you can play them a saxophone solo (with a real sax, not a pretend one made out of their spine) or grill up some sausages (which are not made with their intestines). 

Friendships first appeared in Mortal Kombat 2 as a meta joke about the outcry caused by the first game, whose violence was the catalyst for the formation of the ESRB. Including a bunch of non-violent finishers was a concession to the critics that obviously meant nothing, as it was paired with even more Fatalities.

You can see a bunch of the new Friendships in the trailer above. They'll be free for all players in a Mortal Kombat 11 update releasing May 26.

That free update coincides with the release of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion, which costs $40 and includes a new story campaign, new skin packs, and three characters: Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop. And, yes, RoboCop can shoot a guy in the junk like he does in the movie—not very friendly at all.

Tyler has spent over 1,000 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
