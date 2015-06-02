More story DLC confirmed for Dragon Age: Inquisition

It's not the most surprising news, but Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw has confirmed it anyway: there will be more story content for Dragon Age: Inquisition.

"The past three days have been filled with that weird intensity that makes game dev kind of addictive," wrote Laidlaw on Twitter. "It’s a rush when things come together." Later, responding to a fan question, he offered the following explanation: "We’re not quite done with story content for DAI just yet."

Alas, don't get your hopes up for the return of Dragon Age: Origins' Hero of Ferelden. Laidlaw also tweeted to say, "I do not feel the HOF would work well as an NPC." That matches what Laidlaw told Chris in our massive making of Dragon Age: Inquisition feature. To use Bioware's own terminology, the Grey Warden is quantum as all heck.

Dragon Age: Inquisition's last story DLC was Jaws of Hakkon, set in a new region in Ferelden. Chris was a fan, praising its writing and environments.