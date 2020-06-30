Monster Hunter's big Alatreon update is out this July

The next big Monster Hunter World: Iceborne update is set to release on July 9. The Alatreon update had been previously postponed but Capcom has now confirmed that the update will be out next week. This is the fourth update to the beast hunting RPG and is completely free to play for those who already own the game.

This update will pit players against Alatreon, the Blazing Black Dragon. Alatreon was first introduced in Monster Hunter 3 and possesses the powers of ice, thunder, and, of course, fire. Check out the trailer above to see the beast in action and all its epic elemental powers in use.

Alongside the trailer, Capcom has planned a Twitch livestream of their next developer diary on July 3, 5:00pm PDT / 1:00pm BST. This will be the sixth Monster Hunter developer diary that will share gameplay and more info about the Alatreon update.

If you're thinking about getting into the monster-hunting business, Iceborne is currently part of the Steam Summer Sale for $30 / £26 (down from $43 / £35). Monster Hunter World is also on sale for $20 / £17 (down from $30/ £25).