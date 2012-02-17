Mojam Humble Bundle: pay what you want for "Egyptian steampunk RTS racing game."

Look up there! Mojang are making games! For the duration of the weekend they'll be throwing together new ideas and making a game from thin air, like wizards. You'll be able to pay what you want for the end result in the new Mojam Humble Bundle .

Nobody quite knows how the game will come together over the course of the next 60 hours, but the team have run a poll on the Mojang site to try and decide their direction. They're planning to use the most popular and least popular choices from each list, which means they're currently set to make an "ancient Egyptian steampunk real-time strategy racing game." You'll be able to watch their progress live on the video stream above.

In most Humble Bundles, revenue is divided between the developers and a selection of good causes, for the Mojam Humble Bundle, ALL donations will go to one of four charities, including Child's Play , The Electronic Frontier Foundation , Charity: Water and The American Red Cross . You can use the sliders on the Humble Bundle home page to divvy up your donation between them. Here's a handy video explaining the whole thing.