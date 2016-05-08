Mods expand Stardew Valley's farms and Fallout 4's homes

This week on the Mod Roundup, there's a mod that lets you expand the explorabale area and the size of your farm in Stardew Valley. Also, a Fallout 4 mod makes your Vault 81 digs bigger, more useful, and much more inviting. Finally, a mod gives Duke Nukem the powers of a Jedi and a heap of Star Wars weapons from the FPS classic Dark Forces. Groovy.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Duke Forces, for Duke Nukem 3D

Moddb Link

I mentioned this yesterday but it bears repeating: Duke Nukem is a Jedi. The Duke Forces mod puts LucasArts' 1995 FPS Dark Forces and 3D Realms' 1996 FPS Duke Nukem into a Death Star garbage masher and squishes them together. The result: Duke has a lightsaber, can force-choke aliens, and can use all sorts of Dark Forces weapons as he once again saves the galaxy. Come get some.

Tego's Stardew Expansion

Nexus Mods link

As players spend dozens or hundreds of hours in Stardew Valley, it's only natural for modders to begin giving them even more to do. Tego's Expansion mod adds new locations, mostly for foraging and exploring, as well as giving you additional room to increase the size of your farm. The mod is still in the works, so there are currently a few bugs involving mine carts and greenhouses.

Faction Housing Overhaul, for Fallout 4

Nexus Mods link

Make nice with a faction in Fallout 4, and they'll give you a place to live. Typically, it's a dumpy and uninteresting little place that isn't really somewhere you want to spend much time. This mod takes your underwhelming Vault 81 quarters and turns them into a home so pleasant you may not ever want to leave. It adds workbenches, a laundry room and shower, a gym, and tons of storage space for your collected cruft.

