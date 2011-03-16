Modern Warfare: Frozen Crossing, an amazing Call of Duty fan film

Modern Warfare: Frozen Crossing is a series of top class, fan made Call of Duty videos from the team behind the brilliant Minecraft film, The Last Minecart . The video above is part 3 of the saga. You'll find parts one and two embedded below.

The first film hit the web last summer, giving us a a portion of blockbuster Call of Duty action with top level production values. You'd never know from looking at it, but the film only cost $209 to make. The second video was even better, and showed off the team's talents for shooting believable action scenes on a tiny budget. That film cost just $600 to make. Watch both parts below.

