Misery 2.1 released, is a massive overhaul of the STALKER mod

Around seven months after the release of Misery 2.0 , its team are back with a new update. Misery 2.1 might not be a big change numerically, but the STALKER: Call of Pripyat mod has received some major revisions to AI, weapons, gear, economy, interface and difficulty. It's such a dramatic overhaul that the creators now consider it to be "a completed modding project", and, as such, are moving on to something else.

That something else is a Kickstarter project for The Seed : a post-apocalyptic interactive novel set in Eastern Europe. They're looking for £15,000 to finish their 2D psychological story.

For Misery, the team have produced a typically gloomy trailer.

You can see the full mod patch list over at the Misery site , and download version 2.1 at ModDB . And, if you want to know more about The Seed, head over to the team's Kickstarter page .

