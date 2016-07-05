Miserable games to help you gaze deeper into the abyss

Last week we shared our favourite positive games to distract you from this cruel, random orb of spinning rock we live on, with its politics, wars, famine, and misery. But sometimes it can be cathartic to wallow in the mire and gaze even deeper into the abyss, and the following games should help you in that grim endeavour. They’re the darkest, dingiest, most depressing games on PC, where any glimmer of sunlight is immediately doused in shadowy gloom, and the glass is always, inevitably, half empty.