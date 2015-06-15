Mirror's Edge: Catalyst features full free roaming

Previously, EA told us that Mirror's Edge: Catalyst wasn't a sequel. Now we know what they mean: it's a prequel. Or a reboot or something. Whatever it is, it will tell the origin story of Faith; a story that I would imagine is mostly about stylishly running across rooftops.

The big news of EA's press conference is that Mirror's Edge: Catalyst will allow for full free roaming, with no levels nor loading screens. As you explore city, you'll find missions, time trials, environmental puzzles and races. Y'know, the stuff you can do while running and/or jumping.

There's a release date, too. Mirror's Edge: Catalyst will be available on February 23, 2016.