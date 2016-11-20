MiniDOOM is a free, sidescrolling tribute to the original Doom

Doom is famous for being one of the most influential first-person shooters of all time, but would it have worked as a 2D platformer? Given the premise – angry space marine must kill monsters, reach end of level – it probably wouldn't have been as gamechanging, but judging by this fan project, it'd still have been pretty cool.

MiniDOOM is a "very short parody game" based on the first Doom, made as part of a course using GameMaker Studio. While short (it's only an 11MB file, too), it's worth a download just to enjoy the beautiful sprites – the recreation of the Cacodemon is a personal favourite.

Download it over here, or watch the trailer below: