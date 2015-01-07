Popular

Minecraft player creates word processor out of redstone

By

Minecraft word processor

Once, in Minecraft, I built a house. It was a good house, on a cliff. Over time, I added a farm, a mine and, far underground, my own personal gateway to a nightmarish hell dimension. It was nice. It felt like an achievement.

Anyway, here's a Minecraft player who—without the use of command blocks—has created a working word processor. That, it turns out, is also a thing you can do in Minecraft.

"After almost 2 years working on this I finally have it finished," writes Koala_Steamed. The word processor can generate uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. With no command blocks involved, it's all done the old-fashioned way: redstone. Lots of it.

Yes, it's slow as molasses. But I think you can forgive that in a word processor that was made inside of a game.

Koala_Steamed's next step is to turn the processor into a computer with an ALU and CPU. There's also talk of "adding RAM so that files can also be saved". I'm not entirely convinced that's a thing you can actually do, but then, I wasn't entirely convinced a word processor was either, so who even knows any more.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
