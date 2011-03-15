Minecraft Left 4 Dead 2 survival map is out

A while back we highlighted Mines of the Dead , a map dedicated to bringing Minecraft's cuboid world to Left 4 Dead 2. The map's creator is still working hard on finishing the project. The first stage of the campaign is complete and ready to download, and a survival map is also available. You'll find a video of the new survival map below.

The first stage of the campaign, The Caves, can be downloaded now from Left 4 Dead maps . Most of the action is underground, but future stages will take the fight outside. The survival map provides a glimpse of what those stages will look like. It's called The Village, and is also available now on Left 4 Dead maps . Here's a video of the survival map in action.