Minecraft had 74 million active players in December, a new record for the game

We've all been very impressed by the numbers that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite have been putting up in the past few months. PUBG is regularly pulling in three million concurrent players and more than 25 million people own it on Steam, while Epic's action game has 40 million players, and recently passed the 2 million concurrent player barrier. But there's a game that's outstripping them both: Minecraft.

New head of Minecraft Helen Chiang has revealed that the game had 74 million active users in December—the most in a month since it released nearly nine years ago. In total, more than 144 million copies of the game have been sold. "We just recently set a new record in December for monthly active users, so now we're at 74 million monthly active users—and that's really a testament to people coming back to the game, whether it's through the game updates or bringing in new players from across the world," she told PopSugar.

Now, we don't know how many of those are on PC. Minecraft is on every major console, as well as on tablets and phones, so it's not a fair fight. But still, 74 million active players is a hell of a lot. Combining PUBG's PC and Xbox One sales figures gets you to about 30 million. And that's total owners, not active players (granted, Minecraft has been out for many years longer, and at the current rate PUBG is going to get there eventually).

I've heard a lot of people frustrated with the lack of meaningful updates to the game recently, which is a fair criticism. 2018 does look like a fairly big year for it, though, starting with a beefy ocean update coming in Spring.

What would you like to see change in Minecraft?