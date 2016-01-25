Mighty No. 9 delayed once more

Keiji Inafune's Mighty No. 9 is at least consistent in its delays. The Kickstarted Mega-man successor has now been pushed from February 9 to 'spring', the latest in a number of adjustments, first to the release of the passable demo build and now to the finished product. Cast your eyes over this collection of Mighty No. 9 headlines—you might notice a theme (apart from the scarcity of decent thumbnails).

Naturally, games are delayed all the time, and it's usually for the better. Who wants to play a half-finished bugfest? It's unfortunate in this instance because in October Inafune pledged that there would be no more delays, and had earlier attempted to Kickstart a similar game/anime combo, Red Ash, while the first was still in production.

"The reason for the delay is rooted in bugs inside the network modes, and specifically problems with matchmaking," Inafune's latest Kickstarter update reads. "There are two large reasons for this problem, one of them being the large number of platforms supported (the solution for each platform is slightly different) and the other stems from the fact that the engine we are using is no longer being updated which means adjustments for matchmaking and online code are being made manually (actually reprogramming parts of the engine by the dev team themselves).

"For this 3rd delay of the game, we have no excuses for disappointing our fans and especially our backers once more. We want to take this chance to express our sincerest apologies to everyone who has looked forward to the release."