Might & Magic X gets spiffy new trailer, adds early access this coming Monday

Might & Magic's main series – referring to the massive first-person RPGs, rather than the strategy spin-off , the first-person orc-kicking simulator , or the inspired match-3 thingy – is set to return after an 11-year bout of forced retirement. In fact, it's set to return much sooner than some of us thought, with Ubisoft's old-fashioned RPG Might & Magic X: Legacy arriving this coming Monday – or part of it, at least. As a new trailer reveals, pre-orderers of the 'Digital Deluxe Edition' will be given early access to Act 1 on August 19th, with the whole shebang following this September.

I don't know about you, but I found that rather impressive, even if the one-tile-at-a-time movement seems a little silly when you're exploring the overworld. While X superficially looks quite similar to Legend of Grimrock – and probably wouldn't exist without that paving the way for its return first – Ubisoft are promising a huge open world, just like previous entries in the series. X is also turn-based rather than real-time, and contains 12 playable races, so I'm hoping it will be quite the epic adventure.

If you have any thoughts or opinions about the new game, rather than bothering a homeless man or sending a message in a bottle as you may have done previously, Ubisoft are inviting you to participate via their Open Development blog . If you could convince them to reintroduce the series' sci-fi elements (which have apparently been nixed for Legacy), then that would be great.

Cheers, RPS .