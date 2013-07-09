Microsoft's 5 Greatest Successes and Failures

Microsoft: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Microsoft has made many successful products over the years, but unfortunately they’ve also made a lot of mistakes as well. With Windows 8.1 coming out on the horizon, we’ve decided to compile a list of the company's five biggest successes and blunders.

The chronological list starts off with Microsoft's five greatest successes and is followed by its worst failings. How many of the products below have you used? Let us know in the comments!

Microsoft Successes: The following five slides show Microsoft's greatest successes.