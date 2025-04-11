The Windows 95 start-up sound and the Minecraft soundtrack have been added to the US Library of Congress list of nationally significant recordings

Microsoft Windows Reboot Chime - YouTube Watch On

Just listen to that short clip above. Go on, I'll wait. That, my friends, is the sound that began some of my early computing experiences, when this hardware writer was a mere whelp dipping his toes into the wonderful world of personal computing. Whaddaya mean you don't recognise it? It's the Windows 95 start-up sound, and it's recently been added to the US Library of Congress list of nationally significant recordings.

Alongside "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John, Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go on", and, err, "Minecraft: Volume Alpha", to name but a few (via The Register). I'd imagine for quite a few of you reading it's the latter that sums up your childhood, but for me it's the strained opening notes of good old Windows 95, ideally delivered over two tinny beige speakers of dubious origin. Those were the days.

Tracks added to the list are judged to be "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress, as explained in a handy FAQ. Titles are submitted to the organisation by public nomination, before being whittled down to 25 selected recordings per year.

Windows 95 was launched in, you guessed it, 1995. July 14, to be exact, meaning that it's the 30th anniversary of the much-beloved (it's still not just me, is it?) operating system this year. Save the cake and streamers for July, I guess, but for now, it's nice to see the old stalwart getting some early recognition.

Windows 95 was in many ways a leap forward for personal computing, adding in a now very recognisable updated GUI that made the Windows operating system much more personable and easy to use.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

I have vague memories of messing around with Windows 3.1 and DOS-based interfaces before Win 95 hit the scene, and it was a dark and scary time. That GUI really did seem to make Windows a friendlier, happier place to be, with far fewer blinking prompts and obtuse menu systems.

So, if you're a Windows user today you owe something both to Windows 95 and that start-up sound. To me, it was the sound of adventures beginning on my screen and wasted (read: enjoyable) summers to come.

Not that I'm opposed to a bit of Minecraft, either. While it's probably a part of many of your childhoods, for me it was a curiosity that was released well into my adult life, before becoming something of an obsession as I discovered just how much of a brilliant game was hidden among those kid-friendly block designs.

The soundtrack is surprisingly pleasing in its own right, so for the younger readers among you, here's your own now-culturally-significant tune to enjoy:

C418 - Haggstrom - Minecraft Volume Alpha - YouTube Watch On

There, now we've all had our dopamine hit for the day. So happy early birthday, Windows 95. You may have slipped into the murky waters of distant memories now, but it appears you're beginning to receive the official recognition you deserve.