Microsoft stealthily edits Xbox Play Anywhere description

One of the biggest features in Windows 10's looming Anniversary Update is the arrival of Xbox Play Anywhere. Play Anywhere is the magic that'll allow you to play Microsoft Studios games on Xbox or PC with shared saves and achievements.

When I reported on the update last week, the description on the announcement read: "Every new title published from Microsoft Studios will support Xbox Play Anywhere ..."

Since then, a subtle difference has crept in. Can you spot it? "Every new title published from Microsoft Studios that we showed onstage at E3 this year will support Xbox Play Anywhere ..."

That's a significant—and stealthy—change. Perhaps Microsoft is just keeping its options open. Phil Spencer has previously told us that his aim is not to unify Windows and Xbox entirely.

Update: Phil Spencer told us on Twitter that while the company still wants it's games to hit both Xbox and PC, it'll depend on the fit.