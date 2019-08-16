Microsoft Flight Simulator's first technical alpha is coming in September

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Insider Program has launched, offering prospective players previews of the roadmap, early builds and updates from the developers. To start things off, you can check out the development roadmap now.

First, though, you'll need to sign up with your Microsoft account. It will just take a second and you can do it here. Or you can just take a look below.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This month, Microsoft will be doing a couple of media updates, so expect screenshots and clips, along with a bunch of internal tests. Insiders will also get an update on the build program, with a technical alpha planned for mid September.

Along with the roadmap, the first Insider update also showed off a pair of fetching screenshots and four very brief videos.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In late September, Microsoft will start releasing previews of its feature overviews, which will then start appearing in October. The Feature Discovery series will put the spotlight on the world, weather, aerodynamics and those sexy airplane cockpits.

It's been a bit light on details, so far, so I'm itching for those preview builds and feature spotlights. It was the low-key best reveal of E3 2019, and I can't wait to jump back into the venerable series. The last one came out in 2006, so it's been a long wait.

The team will be posting another update on August 22.