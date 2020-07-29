Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta adds 9 new aircraft and TrackIR support

With Microsoft Flight Simulator's launch fast approaching, Asobo Studio is opening up the hangar doors a wee bit more with a closed beta, which begins this week. The build itself is available to alpha testers now, however, and a list of new additions has been released.

The first alpha tests started not long after it was announced at E3 2019, followed by frequent updates and more testing phases. The initial reveal whet our appetites, and since then Asobo has been keeping us supplied with the granular details we crave for the last year. Through the roadmap and blog updates, development has been pretty open, and even if you've not had a chance to play yet, you can still get a pretty clear idea of what to expect.

Flight Sim's closed beta build throws nine new aircraft into the world, and new players can get a leg up thanks to the four new flight tutorials, giving you a Cessna 152 to fly as you learn about traffic patterns and navigation. If you already know your stuff, you can go on a trio of new bush trips that will send you to far-flung locations. The boldest pilots, meanwhile, should check out the new landing challenges, of which there's 22.

If you've got a TrackIR headset, you can now use it while hanging out in the clouds. You'll be able to take advantage of the head-tracking wizardry in the hangar and when you're flying, letting you control the cockpit and chase cameras. Asobo also hopes to eventually add VR support. Prospective pilots started clamouring for it as soon as the reveal trailer appeared, and it's since become a "very high" priority for the team.

Here's everything that's been added to the beta:

Aircraft

Aviat Pitts Special S2S

Extra 330LT

Flight Design CTSL

Icon A5

JMB Aircraft VL-3

Robin Cap10

Zlin Aviation Savage Cub

Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air 350i

Textron Aviation Cessna Citation CJ4

Bush trips

Breckenridge to Mariposa Yosemite – Nevada – Savage Cub

Los Cerros to Cochrane – Patagonia – X Cub

Rijeka to Santorini – Balkans – Cessna 172 Skyhawk SP

Flight training tutorials

Traffic Patterns – Manoeuvre safely around a busy airfield

First Solo Flight – Tackle a traffic pattern on your own

Navigation – Follow a flight plan from point A to point B

First Solo Navigation – Fly from A to B entirely on your own

Landing challenges

Jackson – KJAC, USA – Cessna Citation CJ4

Llanada Grande – SCLD, Chile – Cessna C172 Skyhawk (G1000)

New York – KJFK, USA – Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

Nice – LFMN, France – Beechcraft Bonanza G36

Quito – SEQM, Ecuador – Beechcraft King Air 350i

Rio de Janeiro – SBGL, Brazil – Airbus A320neo

Sydney – YSSY, Australia – Airbus A320neo

Toronto – CYTZ, Canada – Daher TBM 930

Aspen – KASE, USA – Cessna Citation CJ4

Bugalaga – WX53, Indonesia – Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Lukla – VNLK, Nepal – Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Paro – VQPR, Kingdom of Bhutan – Airbus A320neo

Saba – TNCS, Caribbean Netherlands – Beechcraft King Air 350i

Saint-Barthelemy – TFFJ, French Antilles – Daher TBM 930

Tegucigalpa – MHTG, Honduras – Airbus A320neo

Donegal – EIDL, ireland – Beechcraft Bonanza G36

Funchal – LPMA, Portugal – Airbus A320neo

Gibraltar – LXGB, United Kingdom – Airbus A320neo

Innsbruck – LOWI, Austria – Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

Nanwalek – KEB, USA – Cessna C172 Skyhawk (G1000)

Nassau – MYNN, Bahamas – Daher TBM 930

Queenstown – NZQN, New Zealand – Cessna Citation CJ4

TrackIR

Menu – Hangar

In-flight – Cockpit camera

In-flight – Chase camera

Invites to the closed beta will be sent out through July 30, when it officially begins, followed by the full launch on August 18.