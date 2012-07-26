Microsoft Flight development stops

All work has ceased on free to play flight sim, Microsoft Flight. A report on Kotaku mentions lay-offs at Microsoft's Vancouver studio, and Microsoft has since confirmed that there will be no more updates for the game as a result, though the client will still be downloadable for those who want to try it.

"Microsoft Studios is always evaluating its portfolio of products to determine what is best for gamers, families and the company, and this decision was the result of the natural ebb and flow of our portfolio management," they said in a statement.

"Many factors were considered in the difficult decision to stop development on "Microsoft Flight" and "Project Columbia," but we feel it will help us better align with our long-term goals and development plans. For "Microsoft Flight," we will continue to support the community that has embraced the title and the game will still be available to download for free at http://www.microsoft.com/games/flight/."

MS Flight aimed to deliver a more casual take on Microsoft's classic line of authentic flight sims, which we quite enjoyed (check out our Microsoft Flight review for more), so it's sad to see it closing after just a few months. Best of luck to those affected by the Vancouver lay-offs.