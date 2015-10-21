Metal Gear Solid 5 cosplay with actual wolves is ridiculously good

Need more Metal Gear? Check out the rest of our coverage or read our review.

A user on NeoGAF has unearthed what is without doubt the finest Metal Gear Solid 5 cosplay we've seen so far, complete with robot arm and real live wolves. Maul Cosplay, Maja Felicitas, and photographer eosAndy have put together an album of pictures portraying the spitting images of Big Boss, Quiet, and D-Dog, some highlights of which you can see below.

Now there's definitely some post-processing wizardry going on here, but that doesn't diminish the quality of the outfits themselves. They've used photo filters to more closely match the colors of the game, which is why it almost looks fake, but the make-up details and props really sell the whole thing. The movable robot arm is particularly impressive, and the male model's bone structure is eerily similar to that of the Boss.

The dog, however, should be ashamed of itself. Couldn't even bother to put on an eye patch. Clearly an amateur. You can see the full album of pictures right here.