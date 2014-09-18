Metal Gear Collection 2014 isn't coming to PC, because it's a fashion line

Well I suppose you could drape the Metal Gear Collection 2014 over your rig, but if you were holding out hope for a software announcement during Hideo Kojima's Tokyo Games Show appearance today then you're out of luck. The Metal Gear Collection 2014 is not a retrospective collection of every Metal Gear game released, but instead a fancy new fashion line. I'm not well versed in the world of fashion (though I do own a Minecraft shirt, does that count?) but the clothing showcased looked… well sewn? Nicely ironed? I've got nothing.

The Metal Gear Collection 2014 also includes figurines, some kind of item which comes in a box, a walky talky (a smartphone case?) and a leather jacket. The leather jacket was modelled by a man later responsible for showcasing a metal arm which is capable of holding the phone case. It was all very glitzy. I'll no doubt have the full list of goods in my posession shortly, so check back.

The Tokyo Game Show will also deliver some new Phantom Pain gameplay footage as well as a new trailer, so keep an eye here for those in the not too distant future. It's all excitingly relevant to us because, as you know, Metal Gear Solid V is coming to PC.