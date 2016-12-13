Memoranda is a gorgeous point-and-click adventure about memory loss, due January

Since first playing Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars back in 1996 I've had a soft spot for point-and-click adventure games. I'm always on the lookout for new ones—Richard Cobbett's best adventure games on PC list covers many of the classics both old and new in case you are too—and Bit Byterz's Memoranda caught my eye during its successful Kickstarter campaign last year. It's now got a release date, January 25, and a lovely new trailer.

If this is the first you're hearing of Memoranda, though, let me first hand you over to publisher Digital Dragon Games for a brief synopsis:

"Memoranda is a game about forgetting and being forgotten, inspired by the surreal world short stories of Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami (Kafka on the Shore, Norwegian Wood, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle). Memoranda tells the story of a young woman who gradually realizes that she is forgetting her own name. But is she really losing her memory, or is there something else that could explain the strange situation?"

And now onto that trailer:

Like the classics it pulls from, this one's cast of quirky hand drawn characters—"meet more than 35 character in 40 different locations", so reads the game's Steam page—and subtle, traditional item inventory puzzlerly has piqued my interest. Memoranda is due January 25 via Steam and GOG, and costs £11.99/$14.99.