Mei takes the lead in the new Overwatch animated short

The newest Overwatch animated short, unveiled by Blizzard today at Gamescom, is called "Rise and Shine," and features none other than everyone's favorite (and most heavily armed) climatoligist, Mei.

The video was introduced by director Ben Dai, who made the very valid point that without science, the Overwatch team would be in deep trouble. And it's not always a glamorous job: Mei's morning routine looks about as exciting as mine. Except it turns out that on this day, she's slept in a little longer than she thought, and now she too is in deep trouble.

The story gets off to a bit of a darker start than I would have expected, but you can't keep a good Mei down, as they say—and with a little inspiration from MacGyver (and a touching moment of self-sacrifice), she's back in action. But can she make her escape and rejoin the team? Watch and see!

(Hint: Yes, she can.)