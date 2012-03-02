MechWarrior Tactics screenshots show strategic robo-bombardment and mech jetpacks

MechWarrior Tactics will be a hexy, turn based robot combat game set in the BattleTech universe. It'll let you put together a stable of customisable mechs, which can be deployed in squads to do battle with other players across the world. We'll be able to fight multiple battles at the same time, taking turns here and there whenever each player has time, a format that's worked very well for games like Frozen Synapse. The official MechWarrior Tactics site will let you register a commander name ahead of the game's release later this year.

It looks quite pretty, too, according to the new screenshots below. They show a an explosive four vs. four rumble set around a picturesque river, a landscape soon to be ruined by giant stompy robots and their spectacular artillery barrages. Take a look.