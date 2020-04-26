MechWarrior 5’s DLC is delayed, but will be expanded

Mechwarrior 5’s first DLC will be a longer time coming than initially promised. According to developers Piranha Games the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC won’t be coming out in the first half of this year. Originally scheduled to release this month, then pushed back to June, the DLC has been pushed to a release later this year due to work from home restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a result of all these changes, it’s unlikely that we’ll be releasing the enhanced career mode DLC in the first half of this year,” said a statement posted by Piranha Games. However, the expansion’s release will include a larger amount of new content than originally planned due to the extended development time.

(Image credit: Piranha Games)

Heroes of the Inner Sphere will focus around a new Career Mode, allowing new types job specializations for players in the campaign or in new standalone play as a member of one of BattleTech’s great houses. The map of the Inner Sphere will also be reworked with new warzones, new industrial hubs, a new mission type, and new questlines. As you might expect from a BattleTech game, there will also be new mechs, new weapons, and new equipment to field. There’s also a new Giant Moon mission biome and moonbase-type buildings to stomp around in.

A free update is also planned with a few features. A news feed will alert players to interesting new developments, like new technology and changes in borders. There will also be expanded radar for mechs, as well as “ambient and area-based heat effects.”

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries released last year and is available on the Epic Games store.