Massive list of Diablo 3 features confirmed and denied by Bashiok

Diablo 3 has only been out a few weeks, but players are already getting very vocal about changes they would like to see to the game. WoW Insider recently spotted a thread in which Blizzard community manager Bashiok confirmed, refuted, and danced around a slew of such suggestions. I've organized them into neat categories below, based on how likely he says they are to happen.

Coming in the next major patch



Ability to lock the buttons on the action bar



Ability to sort the auction house by Buyout Only



Ability to change the font size in the chat window



A visible buff icon for Magic Weapon



Selling damaged items on the auction house automatically repairs them for the buyer for free



Quick Join will show what difficulty your friends are playing and who else is in the game with them



Planned feature:



Changing follower AI so they don't target invulnerable enemies and aren't so zealous to engage things like treasure goblins before you start attacking



Starting a new game on Nightmare or higher will show you a tooltip about enabling Elective Mode



Auction House UI improvements



Invulnerable Minions (mob prefix) are "a bit ridiculous right now," and will probably be tweaked



Dev team "wish list" feature:



Ability to move and resize the chat window



Retaining Nephalem Valor stacks if you're disconnected due to a connection issue



"Smart" potion button that automatically uses the next best potion you have in your inventory



Ability to save and quickly swap between builds, import builds from the website into the game



Improved chat UI, possibly with player-made channels



We'll think about it:



Visible indicator of how much damage absorption you have left on a spell like Diamond Skin



Having your last hired follower keep following you when you start a single-player game on a different chapter



Ability to see what tier of crafting materials an item will give before salvaging it



Ability to make Quick Join "Friends only" (Keeping out Recent Players)



Adding boolean (AND/OR) search functionality to the auction house



Ability to see stats on items you previously sold in the auction house



Probably not happening:



Adding visible numbers to ability cooldowns and health/resource globes



Duration icons for summoned creatures



Hiding the experience bar once you reach max level



Moving, scaling, and hiding UI elements such as the action bar and health globes



Disabling follower dialogue (And why would you want to? Enchantress is ADORABLE!)



Option to auto-skip dialog and cutscenes without having to hit Esc



What kinds of changes not on this list do you want to see in Diablo 3?