Mass Effect: Andromeda patch improves cinematics, boosts weapon and powers damage

The Mass Effect: Andromeda 1.06 patch promises to bring a number of "performance and stability" enhancements to the game, along with improvements to "cinematic scenes, particularly in the opening hours," and of course all sorts of individual bug fixes. There are also significant "combat balance updates" that BioWare said will address complaints about weapons and powers not getting the job done at higher difficulty levels.

"We’ve received a lot of community feedback about balance issues in multiplayer. We have improved the overall experience based on that feedback and our own testing," BioWare wrote. "Powers and weapons were underperforming at higher difficulties—particularly power combos and assault rifles. As a result, players relied heavily on the Vanquisher sniper rifle and melee-focused classes. We found current damage levels significantly slowed the pace of games on Gold and Silver difficulties. To fix this, we started to overhaul the balance in multiplayer. Today’s changes are the first step in that process."

The base damage of powers have been boosted in the update, and some of the bonuses granted by skill points and damage from passive skill trees have been improved as well. Base damage for "several" assault rifles, pistols, and shotguns have also been increased, while the Vanquisher sniper rifle has been dialed back, "to make it comparable with other weapons."

Enemies have also been adjusted: The Kett have been nerfed, while the Fiend is less likely to "sync-attack" on Silver and Gold difficulties. Outlaw Sharpshooters and Hydra will now be better at pushing players into cover, and the Hydra is now "stronger and more dangerous," but the Berserker will be easier to fight from cover. The Remnant hasn't been touched, but BioWare said it will "continue to monitor their performance."

BioWare also highlighted a change to conversations that will keep dialog options from being "greyed out" if a character has more to say. Owners of the Deluxe or Super Deluxe editions of the game will also be given two custom Nomad skins, a new casual Pathfinder outfit, and "an exclusive multiplayer pack with a high chance of receiving an ultra-rare item."

Fixed issue that caused singleplayer difficulty to impact multiplayer

Improved performance and stability

Various improvements to cinematic scenes

Fixed issue where SAM would mistakenly tell Ryder they have new email

Conversation options will no longer appear “greyed out” if new content is available

Improved legibility of subtitles

Maximum Nexus Level increased to 29

Single player balance improvements at higher difficulties

Fixed issues with player animations getting stuck when jumping or changing direction repeatedly

Increased the number of autosaves allowed

Special items will not carry over into New Game+

Fixed issue where subtitles would not appear while waiting at the dialogue wheel if subtitles were disabled

Fixed issue that could cause AVP to reset to zero for all planets except Kadara

Vendors now sell fire augmentations

Weapon and armor vendors now carry inventory once player reaches Level 61

Chest armors now have level restrictions

Bonus items—such as Pathfinder Armor—can now be deconstructed

Fusion Mod of Resistance no longer continues to apply evade damage once unequipped

Improved responsiveness of control sticks

Fixed clipping issue on Sara Ryder’s casual jacket

Added graphics options to toggle Motion Blur and Depth of Field

Fixed issue where Remnant VI would stop attacking

Turbocharge will not deplete spare ammo when used on a weapon with the Vintage Heat Sink augmentation

Fixed interaction with datapad in the Search for the Remnant Drive Core mission

Fixed issue where squadmate could not be revived if killed by a fiend at Site 2

Swapping a dead squadmate at a loadout will not cause them to die permanently

Nexus tram now operates during Nexus Reunion mission even if player has not completed Prologue

Fixed issue where player could romance both Cora and Peebee

Fixed issue where player could romance both Vetra and Peebee

Taking the left path in the Havarl dungeon will not block progression on Remnant Scanner mission

Fixed issue on H-047C where enemies could get stuck inside a rock, making them unkillable

Fixed issue where player couldn’t hide Ryder’s helmet after completing Ark Natanus mission

Fixed broken Nomad Shield Crafting mission

Fixed health issues with Architect’s leg that prevented completion of the fight

Frequency mission on Voeld is no longer blocked if player leaves the area after scanning the meteorite

Missing Science Crew mission no longer blocked if Ryder kills the Architect before finishing objectives

Leaving the Nomad while falling out of bounds no longer results in infinite loading screen

Fixed issue where Nomad jump control was not remapping

Fixed issue where Cora slowly fell back to the ground after charging an airborne enemy

Improved performance on Eos when approaching or fast travelling to Prodromos

Loading auto-save will not block progress after kett encounter near Site 1 power relay station

Eliminated player fall through on Tempest after loading autosaves in space

Reduced the cost of Strike Team equipment and improved its effectiveness

A default Ryder name can now carry over to New Game+

PC – Fixed issue where dialogue choices would auto-select when using mouse and keyboard

PC – Improvements to display when running at different resolutions

PS4 – Fixed a crash that occurred when sitting in main menu for more than two minutes

PS4 – Fixed crash that occurred when moving from multiplayer back to the main menu

