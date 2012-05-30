Mass Effect 3 patch fixes freezes and bugs, obliterates exploits

A Mass Effect 3 patch landed yesterday allongside the free Rebellion multiplayer DLC that we saw trailered earlier . It fixes a few fairly significant problems that players have been experiencing every now and then. Holes in the map that could see you or enemies trapped under the world have been patched up, and issue we've seen a few times when weapons would appear to be firing all the time has also been corrected, performance hitches at the start of waves have been fixed, along with memory leaks in the menu system.

Basically, everything is going to work slightly better after this patch, the main issue for some will be the exploits that Bioware have removed. An "issue where a player could enter a state when completing cover interactions near a ladder which could lead them to becoming invulnerable" is gone. Geth Primes and Harvesters no longer take headshot damage and Atlases show in the visor with a penetration weapon will no longer take double damage.

No mention of the bug that would cause Banshees to become confused and immobile when confronted with friendly turrets though. SHHHH, don't tell Bioware. Here are the patch notes.