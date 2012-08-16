Mass Effect 3 Leviathan DLC release date is August 28

Bioware have announced that the Mass Effect 3: Leviathan single-player DLC will be released on August 28. As previously reported, Leviathan will add extra dialogue to Mass Effect 3's end , as well as featuring new characters and weapons, uncharted systems, and new areas of the Citadel.

According to Bioware: "Mass Effect 3: Leviathan is the first story-driven, single player DLC to be made available since Mass Effect 3 Extended Cut. Leviathan expands upon the events of Mass Effect 3 with gripping and emotional storytelling, compelling new characters, powerful weapons and unique upgrades."

Intrepid Mass Effect 3 fans have managed to unearth pretty much the entire plot of Leviathan from files hidden in recent updates, including the free extended ending DLC and the recent Firefight pack that brings some of Mass Effect 3's sweet multiplayer weapons to the story campaign. Will you be picking up Leviathan at the end of the month?