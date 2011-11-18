Mass Effect 3 collector's edition detailed

[VAMS id="CWky3S080bBdR"]

Eurogamer have spotted a listing at Gamestop for Mass Effect 3's collector's edition, which comes with all sorts of goodies including an art book, a soundtrack and a comic. There's also a neat little trailer to show them off. The art book in particular looks utterly gorgeous, and I'm a sucker for a metal case, especially one with the new female Shepard design on it.

Most intriguing is the promise of a bonus character and mission, presumably similar to Zaeed in Mass Effect 2, details for that one are being kept under wraps however. Check inside for the full list of bonus material.

Included in the special edition will be:

Physical goodies:



Metal case featuring both male and female Commander Shepard



70-page art book



Mass Effect comic by Dark Horse Comics



N7 fabric patch.



4x6 lithographic print of the SR-2 Alliance Normandy



In Game content: