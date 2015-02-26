Masquerada: Songs and Shadows is an RPG about masks and magic

Here's an RPG with an inspiration list that includes Dragon Age and Baldur's Gate. No pressure there, then.

It's called Masquerada: Songs and Shadows, and it's a beautiful looking thing. Perhaps more pertinently for RPG fans, it's an isometric-style RPG that includes real-time "pause-for-tactics" combat.

Hark, a trailer.

"Set in the Venetian-inspired fantasy city of Ombre where rare masks are the key to casting magic, Masquerada is dressed in the colours and style of French comic books and vivid games like Bastion," explains the description. "Players follow the Inspettore, Cicero Gavar as he returns from exile to solve a kidnapping that will shake up the foundations of the city."

The game isn't due out until early 2016, but Pax East 2015 attendees will be able to check out a demo on the show's floor.

[NB: Cassandra Khaw, who is an occasional contributor to PC Gamer, also works for Masquerada's publisher Ysbryd Games.]