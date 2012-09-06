Marvel Heroes soars into closed beta in October

Gazillion and Diablo luminary David Brevik's free-to-play MMO Marvel Heroes enters closed beta on October 1, allowing selected players to don the supple spandex of their favorite Marvel characters in the search for foes to vanquish, loot to gather, and role-playing sessions trading "Pow! Biff! Bamf!" over chat.

Anyone registered on the official website at October's start earns a chance of ascending into closed-betahood, but you'll need to supply your own pyrotechnics and victory fist-pump if you're chosen. Check out our hands-on preview from earlier this summer for more.