Mark of the Ninja now available on Steam

Mark of the Ninja, a 2D stealth platformer and critical darling on XBLA, appeared on Steam today . I only wish the date hadn't been previously announced, so I could call it "Marketing of the Ninja." Oh well -- it's selling for $14.99/£11.99, and while our review is forthcoming, the Xbox 360 version has already been bombarded by love shurikens from the press. They sting, but in a good way.

Edge called it "slick and striking," Destructoid called it "the benchmark by which all stealth games are now measured," and Wired praised it for "brilliant level and puzzle design." So, people really like it.

Have a look at last month's launch trailer below: